‘Doesn’t Work’: Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh's No-Beard Look - WATCH

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh stands out as an 'it' couple of B-town. They not only exude love but also boast an extraordinary camaraderie that's beyond the ordinary. An old video of Deepika playfully berating Ranveer’s clean-shaven look has taken the internet by storm.

DeepVeer’s love story, reminiscent of a modern-day fairy tale, began on the sets of ‘Ram Leela’. and the two sealed their bond in a dreamy Italian wedding in 2018.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE DOESN'T PREFER RANVEER WITHOUT BEARD

A throwback video has resurfaced on the internet, showcasing Deepika's playful side. In the video, she's seen cheekily expressing her preference for Ranveer with a beard.

A mischievous grin and a burst of laughter follow as she rates his clean-shaven look a mere 4 out of 10. "The thing with him is that he needs the beard. When the beard is not there, it doesn't work," she quips, accentuating her point with a touch of humour.

Recently, on International Friendship Day, Deepika took to her Instagram stories to share a profound quote about marrying one's best friend. It's clear that their bond, marked by unbreakable friendship, is the cornerstone of their enduring relationship.

DEEPIKA ON PAPS CLICKING RANVEER SINGH'S MOTHER

But even amidst this lovey-dovey narrative, a candid incident at an event showcases Deepika's assertive side. Caught backstage with her mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, the actress firmly reminded the paparazzi of the boundaries. "Yahan allowed nahi hai, yeh backstage hai" (It is not allowed here. We are backstage.), she asserted, maintaining her privacy with poise.

HER PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Talking about her work front, Deepika recently unveiled a glimpse of her upcoming movie "Fighter" on her social media to mark Independence Day.

Beyond that, her filmography shines with projects like 'Project K' featuring esteemed names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Moreover, her fans can anticipate her charismatic presence in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' and the eagerly awaited Atlee's action thriller 'Jawan', hitting theatres on September 7, 2023.

