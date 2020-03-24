‘Do they believe the virus cannot touch them’: Former model Achla Sachdev blasts at gang of boys during curfew

Last evening, former model and fashion choreographer Achla Sachdev took to Facebook to share her experiences about the day of ‘Janata Curfew’ and they were not pleasant… “Stepped out with mask gloves etc to buy vegs in Versova and I see guys sitting in groups of 6/7 chatting and near the veg vendor another 6... I did a turnaround and headed home cause I cud not be near them ...on the way back I told those boys to not be together and honour section 144. They started abusing and telling me to go home... I did but not before I showed them my middle finger...What's gonna happen to India with so many #covidiots around us???? How do we save them and ourselves?”

Her post drew in a slew of similar responses. Model Diandra Soares added, “It’s infuriating. I’ve been feeling exactly like that and so had that outburst yesterday saying what I said.”

Actress Rupali Ganguli stepped in to add, “I tried telling a bunch of boys – 20 of them playing cricked and they started yelling at me.”

When www.freepressjournal.in got in touch with Achla, she was still fuming but also very determined. “I’m going to keep pointing this out whenever I see it. It is my duty as a citizen. Our conscience prods us to do the right thing, right now. I’ve always spoken up when I see people around me spitting tobacco or littering and it’s not going to stop now.”She adds, “It’s even more shocking to read how politicians and those in power are being so lackadaisical about self-isolation and social distancing. A senator swimming in a public pool even as he awaited his Corona virus test results…and he went on to test positive! There are idiots everywhere. Where is the need for swearing in ceremonies and breakfast parties now? What is the urgency? Do our higher ups understand their actions? What message are they sending out? Do they all believe the virus cannot touch them?”

On her part, this firecracker believes the onus lies on each and every one of us to practice the directives at this dangerous time. She ends with an amazed chuckle, “And did you know that when I was telling off those guys, a scooter whizzed past carrying three idiots stuck to each other!”