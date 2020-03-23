'Social distancing done right': Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor bond over vidoe call during Janta Curfew

B-Town's high-flying stars have found a way to stay connected despite Janata Curfew. Although life outside has virtually come to a standstill, many among our Bollywood have fallen back on technology to catch up.
Actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday posted a screenshot of a video call she had with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, amid Janata Curfew.
"Reunited.... our newly reformed 'club' with a very appropriate name '#isolated r us'@varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew," she wrote on Instagram.
Reacting to Katrina's post, Arjun commented: "I love that you have full network."
Varun wrote: "Farmville." In the image, Katrina is seen smiling while Varun is seen lying on bis bed. On the other hand, Arjun is seen making funny faces.
