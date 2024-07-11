Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Robbed In Italy: Actress SLAMS Those Troubling Them By 'Suggesting How Care Should Have Been Taken'

Actress Divyanka Tripathi and her actor-husband Vivek Dahiya are stranded in Florence, Italy, after they got robbed. On Thursday (July 11), the actress took to her official Instagram account and revealed losing her passports and money. She sought help from the Indian embassy and stated that they are stuck in the foreign country without cash.

In an interview with ETimes, Vivek revealed that they were looking for properties to stay for a day in Florence when thieves shattered their car glass and took their passports and money. Other valuables are also missing.

The actor claimed that they received no help from the local police. "They dismissed our case, saying that without CCTV cameras in that specific area, they can’t help us. They even felt there was no point in them visiting the location. The police station shuts at 6 pm, and after that, they can’t offer any assistance," Vivek informed the portal.

Also, on her Instagram story, Divyanka wrote, "Vivek and I are safe and sound but most of our essentials, passports, bank cards and expensive goods are gone from our car in a resort property. Just hoping for prompt help from the embassy."

﻿In another story, the Yeh Hai Mohabattein actress slammed those who 'troubled' them by 'suggesting how the care should have been taken'.

"The car was parked in a secured resort property when the break - in happened. Please do not trouble us suggesting how the care should have been taken. The resort knew about the 'luggage in car' status and they were cool about it. This can happen to anyone.... But I hope it doesn't."

An angry Divyanka added, "Be of help if you can, or empathise. If that's seemingly difficult... Please go ahead doing your business."

Since the last few days, the couple has been giving a glimpse of their exotic vacation on Instagram. They are constantly sharing reels as well as pictures with their followers. On July 7, they celebrated their wedding anniversary in Italy.

Vivek and Divyanka have been enjoying their marital bliss for almost eight years. They had tied the knot in an arranged marriage set up.