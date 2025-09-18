Disha Patani's Father Thanks UP CM Yogi Adityanath After Shooters Behind Firing At Bareilly Home Killed In Encounter - Video

Two members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, involved in the recent firing outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly, were gunned down in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police's Crime Intelligence Unit in Ghaziabad. The encounter took place five days after the attack at the Patani household.

Confirming the action, Disha's father, Jagdish Patani, expressed gratitude towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said, "From me and my family, I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath. As he had assured me, action was taken under his guidance and the culprits were tracked down in such a short time."

VIDEO | Two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, involved in the firing incident at actor Disha Patani's Bareilly home, were shot dead in an encounter.



Jagdish Patani, Disha Patani's father, says, "From me and my family, I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath. As he had assured…

The firing incident, which took place in the early hours of September 12, had sparked panic in the locality. A case was immediately registered at Kotwali Police Station, and the matter was taken up on priority by state authorities.

Both accused were traced and neutralised during the encounter operation, bringing some relief to the Patani family and locals in the area who were left shaken by the incident. Both accused were injured in the encounter and they later succumbed during treatment at the hospital.

CCTV footage surfaces

Soon after the shooters were gunned down in the encounter, a CCTV footage surfaced on social media, showing bike-borne shooters opening fire at at Disha's house. The chilling video captures the men arriving on a motorcycle and firing multiple rounds outside the house.

The footage also records a dog barking frantically in the background as gunshots ring out.

WATCH: Video Footage of the shooting at Disha Patani's home in Bareilly on September 12!

After the shocking incident, CM Yogi Adityanath had directed an immediate probe with strict action. Following the CM's orders, investigative agencies had also launched a large-scale operation, reportedly analysing nearly 2,500 CCTV footage from entry and exit points, examining crime records across states, and deploying advanced surveillance tools.

This led to the identification of the attackers as Ravindra, son of Kallu from Kahni in Rohtak, and Arun, son of Rajendra from Indian Colony, Sonipat.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing to uncover the larger conspiracy and network behind the attack.