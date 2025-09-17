 Disha Patani House Firing: 2 Shooters Linked To Goldy Brar & Rohit Godara Gang Killed In Ghaziabad Encounter
The accused, identified as Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, were killed following an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh STF in Ghaziabad on September 17

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two shooters in connection with the recent firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Patani, in Bareilly.

The accused, identified as Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, were killed following an encounter with the STF in Ghaziabad, according to Times Now.

According to the STF, the duo is linked to the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang, a criminal network allegedly involved in multiple high-profile cases.

Authorities have stated that further investigations are underway to trace other associates and determine the motive behind the firing incident.

A few days back, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured Disha's family of full security. He had also stressed that the culprits would be tracked down "even from the depths of the earth" during a late-night phone with Disha's father.

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s officer on special duty (OSD), Rajbhushan Singh, also contacted the family, assuring them that the accused would be traced and arrested.

Firing at Disha's house

The incident occurred at around 3:30 am on September 12 when two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire outside the Patani residence.

In his police complaint filed at the Kotwali police station, Disha's father said he rushed to the balcony after hearing the gunshots and spotted two men outside. When he confronted them, one of the attackers fired at him, but he managed to duck in time.

Soon after the incident, a social media post allegedly linked to gangster Goldy Brar’s associates claimed responsibility for the attack. The post was deleted the following morning, and the account was removed later that evening.

Disha Patani Makes First Appearance After Firing At Her Bareilly House, Attends New York Fashion...
Following the complaint, Bareilly police registered a case of attempted murder against the unidentified men and have provided security cover to the Patani family.

