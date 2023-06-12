Disha Patani Mobbed By Fans In Dubai Ahead Of Her Birthday; WATCH Viral Video

Disha Patani, known for her roles in films like Malang and Baaghi 2, recently experienced an overwhelming reception from her fans during her visit to Dubai for an event.

Videos capturing the moment have surfaced online, revealing a massive crowd swarming around the actress.

Disha has always enjoyed a massive fan following, and her admirers have consistently shown their love and support for her. Recently, the Ek Villain Returns star celebrated her pre-birthday festivities alongside her best friend, Mouni Roy.

DISHA PATANI SURROUNDED BY FANS IN VIRAL VIDEO

In a now viral video, Disha can be seen amidst a sea of fans, with people either greeting her or eagerly taking selfies with her.

Despite the chaotic scene, Disha remained humble and down-to-earth, making her way through the crowd, and acknowledging her fans by greeting them back or waving at them.

Taking to her Instagram account, Disha shared glimpses of her pre-birthday celebrations on June 11.

She is known for her active presence on social media, regularly updating her fans about her day-to-day life. Her inspiring workout routines have also garnered attention and admiration from her followers.

DISHA PATANI: WORK FRONT

Talking about her professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Her upcoming projects include Karan Johar's Yodha, where she stars opposite Siddharth Malhotra, and her Tamil debut film, Suriya 42, alongside Suriya.

Additionally, Disha has also signed on for Project K, a highly anticipated movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, set to release in 2024.