 Disha Patani Mobbed By Fans In Dubai Ahead Of Her Birthday; WATCH Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDisha Patani Mobbed By Fans In Dubai Ahead Of Her Birthday; WATCH Viral Video

Disha Patani Mobbed By Fans In Dubai Ahead Of Her Birthday; WATCH Viral Video

In the viral videos, Disha can be seen amidst a sea of fans, with people either greeting her or eagerly taking selfies with her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
article-image

Disha Patani, known for her roles in films like Malang and Baaghi 2, recently experienced an overwhelming reception from her fans during her visit to Dubai for an event.

Videos capturing the moment have surfaced online, revealing a massive crowd swarming around the actress.

Disha has always enjoyed a massive fan following, and her admirers have consistently shown their love and support for her. Recently, the Ek Villain Returns star celebrated her pre-birthday festivities alongside her best friend, Mouni Roy.

Read Also
Disha Patani Birthday: Hottest Bikini Photos Of The B-Town Diva
article-image

DISHA PATANI SURROUNDED BY FANS IN VIRAL VIDEO

In a now viral video, Disha can be seen amidst a sea of fans, with people either greeting her or eagerly taking selfies with her. 

Despite the chaotic scene, Disha remained humble and down-to-earth, making her way through the crowd, and acknowledging her fans by greeting them back or waving at them.

Taking to her Instagram account, Disha shared glimpses of her pre-birthday celebrations on June 11. 

She is known for her active presence on social media, regularly updating her fans about her day-to-day life. Her inspiring workout routines have also garnered attention and admiration from her followers.

Read Also
Watch: Disha Patani performs Ganga aarti in Varanasi wearing crop top, upsets netizens
article-image

DISHA PATANI: WORK FRONT

Talking about her professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. 

Her upcoming projects include Karan Johar's Yodha, where she stars opposite Siddharth Malhotra, and her Tamil debut film, Suriya 42, alongside Suriya. 

Additionally, Disha has also signed on for Project K, a highly anticipated movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, set to release in 2024.

Read Also
Mouni Roy REVEALS her first love, BFF Disha Patani has the cutest reaction; check out
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Disha Patani Mobbed By Fans In Dubai Ahead Of Her Birthday; WATCH Viral Video

Disha Patani Mobbed By Fans In Dubai Ahead Of Her Birthday; WATCH Viral Video

Kartik Aaryan-Deepika Padukone’s Hillarious Banter Over Bedroom Secrets Goes Viral (WATCH)

Kartik Aaryan-Deepika Padukone’s Hillarious Banter Over Bedroom Secrets Goes Viral (WATCH)

Bombay HC Denies Interim Relief To Shemaroo In Copyright Infringement Case Against T-Series

Bombay HC Denies Interim Relief To Shemaroo In Copyright Infringement Case Against T-Series

Sonnalli Seygall Radiates Joy As She Dances With Husband Ashesh In Latest Photos From Her Mehendi...

Sonnalli Seygall Radiates Joy As She Dances With Husband Ashesh In Latest Photos From Her Mehendi...

BTS' Suga Declares His Love For Bollywood

BTS' Suga Declares His Love For Bollywood