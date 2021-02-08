Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu get nostalgic on Malang anniversary

A year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic sent us into a complete lockdown, Malang was one of the few movies that enjoyed, not just a theatrical release, but also box office success. The movie featured Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

On the occasion of its first anniversary, Disha and Kunal shared their experiences of working in the film. “I had a blast shooting for this film; the message was to unleash the madness and we absolutely did that. I couldn’t have asked for a better team than Mohit sir, Aditya, Anil sir and Kunal. They made the shoot experience worth it,” Disha said.

Overwhelmed with the appreciation that he continues to receive for 'Malang', Kunal Kemmu said, “It is what every actor works towards and it is the most important thing that motivates and encourages me to do better every day and with every part I play. I feel very happy and blessed that I got so much love for a role that I was trying for the first time and was so different from anything that I had done before.”