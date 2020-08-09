Disha Patani treats fans with sizzling BTS picture from 'Malang'

Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani on Sunday treated her fans with a glamorous BTS beach picture from 'Malang'. The actor soared temperature in all white casual attire on the beach. The 'M.S. Dhoni' actor shared a BTS picture on Instagram which seems to be from her 2020 film 'Malang'. The action-thriller directed by Mohit Suri also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

In the picture, Patani is seen sporting white ripped denim shorts, bralette top, and a loose shirt while she effortlessly poses by sticking her thumb in a pocket. The actor accessorised the look with a chunky pair of sunglasses. The actor looked gorgeous as she lets her hair loose and poses for the camera while she embraced her long legs as she sports an anklet.