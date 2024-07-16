'Disgusting, Shame On Him': Malayalam Music Director Ramesh Narayan SLAMMED For Refusing Award From Asif Ali (VIDEO)

Malayalam music composer Ramesh Narayan is facing the ire of netizens after a video went viral in which he is seen allegedly refusing to accept an award from actor Asif Ali. Reportedly, the incident took place during the trailer launch of the upcoming Malayalam anthology, Manorathangal. During the event, the cast as well as the crew members were honoured with mementoes.

According to media reports, Asif Ali was supposed to present an award to Ramesh Narayan. However, Ramesh's reaction has left netizens stunned.

In the now-viral video, Asif came forward to present the award to Ramesh Narayan, the composer for a segment of the anthology directed by Jayaraj. However, much to everyone's surprise, Ramesh refused to accept it.

He called veteran filmmaker Jayarajan Nair to present the momento to him. Despite initial hesitation, Jayarajan followed Ramesh's instructions and presented it to him.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Ramesh Narayan refuses to take award from #AsifAli. Very poor etiquette from him. Asif kept his happy demeanour despite the snub."

"Ramesh Narayan the Music Director stubbornly wanted to receive the award from his director Jayaraj. However he should have requested the same to organisers rather than disrespecting Asif by not even having eye-contact," read another comment.

"So disrespectful... Asif being so sensitive a person might have felt it," another comment read.

Another angry user wrote, "It was totally disrespectful that too from an experienced old man. There is a basic thing called respect which ppl forget when they reach high level. Shame on you Ramesh Narayan."

Really bad and Ramesh Narayan had this kind of attitude in previous times too, During Ennu ninte moiden he kept allegations that Prithiviraj is interfering in my music. — Jerin Jose (@jerinjose152) July 15, 2024

Disguisting behaviour. — ROLEX (@rolexsirr90) July 16, 2024

It's the organisers who decide who must give the award to whom?

Mr Jayaraj should have objected it! — Arun (@arunvijayan1979) July 16, 2024

Meanwhile, the upcoming anthology, directed by MT Vasudevan Nair, features nine films starring Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kamal Haasan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Madhoo, among others. It will release on an OTT platform in multiple languages on August 15.