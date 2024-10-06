Disclaimer OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Cate Blanchett's Series Online

Disclaimer OTT Release Date | Trailer

Disclaimer is a mystery thriller series starring Cate Blanchett in the lead roles. The series which is based on Renee Knight's bestselling novel of the same name and it is scheduled to premiere in October 2024.

When and where to watch Disclaimer?

The upcoming series is scheduled to release on October 11, 2024 and audiences can watch it on Apple TV+. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X and captioned, "*Premieres in 10 days.#DISCLAIMER* — Streaming October 11 on Apple TV+."

*Premieres in 10 days.#DISCLAIMER* — Streaming October 11 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/nb8IU6EttB — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 2, 2024

Plot

The series revolves around an acclaimed investigative journalist named Catherine Ravenscroft, who has built her career by exposing the hidden secrets of others. However, her life takes an intense turn when she receives a bizarre novel from an anonymous author. After reading the book, she realises the book's protagonist is based on her, revealing her darkest, long-buried secrets. Catherine decides to discover more about the novel and embarks on a mission to uncover the identity of the author. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Disclaimer

The cast of the series includes Cate Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, Leila George as young Catherine, Kevin Kline as Stephen Brigstocke, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nicholas Ravenscroft, Sacha Baron Cohen as Robert Ravenscroft, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nicholas Ravenscroft, Louis Partridge as Jonathan Brigstocke, Lesley Manville as Nancy Brigstocke and Gemma Jones as Helen, among others.

The series is directed and written by Alfonso Cuarón. It is produced by Esperanto Filmoj, Dirty Films, Anonymous Content and Parts Labor.