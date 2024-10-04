Finally Dawn OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Finally Dawn OTT Release Date | Trailer

Finally Dawn is a historical film starring Lily James and Willem Dafoe in the lead roles. The film had a world premiere on September 1, 2023, at the 80th Venice International Film Festival and it was released in theatres on February 14, 2024. The movie is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Finally Dawn online?

The film is streaming on Lionsgate Play. The streaming platform has shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "A poetic odyssey, a path to self-discovery, illuminated by #LilyJames! Watch #FinallyDawn streaming tomorrow on #LionsgatePlay."

Plot

The movie is set in the backdrop of 1950 and revolves around a young woman named Josephine Esperanto, who is about to get married. Her life takes a turn when she decides to go to Cinecitta for an audition. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Finally Dawn

The cast of Finally Dawn features Lily James as Josephine Esperanto, Michele Bravi as Singer en travesti, Enzo Casertano as Rinaldo, Rebecca Antonaci as Mimosa, Rachel Sennott as Nan Roth, Joe Keery as Sean Lockwood and Willem Dafoe as Rufus Priori, among others.

The historical film is directed and written by Saverio Costanzo. It is produced by Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa under Wildside and RAI Cinema. Sayombhu Mukdeeprom has done the cinematography and Massimo Martellotta has composed the music of the movie.