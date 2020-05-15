'Dirilis: Ertugrul' - why Imran Khan wants every Pakistani to watch the Turkish show

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been quite vocal about his love for the Turkish television series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul.' He has also brought the popular tele-series to Pakistan and all the five seasons of the show are reportedly being dubbed in Urdu for the audience. This is being done to impart religious education through the series.
At an event, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about why he wants to bring the Turkish series - 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' - to Pakistan. He said that the series beautifully captures the history of Turkey and how it rose as one of the biggest powers in Europe. It is very important for children to know the history and the great leaders.
Check out the video here:
Turkish serial 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' is dubbed as 'Tukish Game of Thrones'. The tele-series has gained immense popularity over the years and has also made it's way to Netflix. While it is extremely popular among Muslims as the characters are often seen citing examples from Quran and Hadeeth, it is also watched by non-Muslims around the globe. Written by Mehmet Bozdağ, the story revolves around the founder of Ottoman Empire, which ruled the world for 600 years. It first aired in 2014 and soon gained a global fan following.
This comes after, Prime minister Khan met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad at UNGA. The leaders had reportedly spoken about the rise of Islamophobia around the world and the misrepresentation of Islamic leaders in movies and series.
