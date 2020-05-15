'Dirilis: Ertugrul' - why Imran Khan wants every Pakistani to watch the Turkish show

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been quite vocal about his love for the Turkish television series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul.' He has also brought the popular tele-series to Pakistan and all the five seasons of the show are reportedly being dubbed in Urdu for the audience. This is being done to impart religious education through the series.

At an event, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about why he wants to bring the Turkish series - 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' - to Pakistan. He said that the series beautifully captures the history of Turkey and how it rose as one of the biggest powers in Europe. It is very important for children to know the history and the great leaders.

