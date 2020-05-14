Revealed - what the the viral Ghanaian pallbearers really think of your memes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nana Otafrija also known as the Ghanaian pallbearers have been making the internet laugh amid the COVID-19 crisis. Videos of the viral dancers, with coffin-caskets on their shoulders, have been doing the rounds of the internet and the group has become a meme sensation. Although, the Ghanaian pallbearers first went viral in 2017, their videos resurfaced on the internet in 2020, amid the global crisis. Today, the social media is flooded with rib-tickling videos of the troupe, grooving to EDM music. Benjamin Aidoo, the lead pallbearer of the group, spoke to a media outlet about how he came up with the idea of the viral 'coffin dance'.

Aidoo, in an interview with the Gaurdian, revealed that he was in high-school when he first thought about the idea, in 2003. He said that he wanted people to 'celebrate the dead', instead of crying and mourning over the loss. Benjamin Aidoo said, "Most people love the display because they want to be happy. When people’s parents die, for example, you know what your mom and dad did for you. Why should you cry? When you know the life that he or she spent before dying. I think it’s a great thing for you to celebrate."