US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes

Washington: US Vice President JD Vance has said that he is ready to lead the country if "God forbid" there is a "terrible tragedy", as he hoped that President Donald Trump would serve his full term.

In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Vance dismissed ongoing speculation about the health of Trump, the oldest president ever to take the oath of office.

The 41-year-old said that he has got a lot of "good on-the-job training" in the last 200 days of being in office and stressed that Trump is in "incredibly good health".

"Yes, terrible tragedies happen, but I feel very confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of a better on-the-job training than what I've got over the last 200 days," he said.

His comments come amid growing concern among Democrats over Trump's health and age. The president has dismissed such concerns, insisting he remains energetic and vigorous.

Trump, who turned 79 in June this year, became the oldest US President to be sworn into office on inauguration day in January this year at 78.

Former President Joe Biden was also 78 when he was sworn in as President in 2021, but Biden was five months and six days younger than Trump on his inauguration in January 2021.

Trump, who earlier this month described Vance as the "most likely" heir to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, has fuelled speculation about the vice president's prospects in the 2028 presidential election.

However, the vice president dismissed suggestions that he is already eyeing the Oval Office.

Vance said he and his wife, Usha, are focused on the job he has right now and "if that door opens later on, we'll figure it out then".

The White House had released Trump's health records that said he remains in excellent health and "exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State." However, bruises on Trump's hands have raised concerns over the state of his health.

In July, the White House announced that Trump is suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, a common vein condition, after speculation regarding photographs showing bruises on his hand.

White House physician Sean Barbabella described the condition as "benign and common", saying they were "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking".

