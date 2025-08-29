 Russia Values 'Special Strategic Partnership' With China Ahead Of Putin’s Visit At SCO Summit
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldRussia Values 'Special Strategic Partnership' With China Ahead Of Putin’s Visit At SCO Summit

Russia Values 'Special Strategic Partnership' With China Ahead Of Putin’s Visit At SCO Summit

Putin, who will also attend festivities to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II in China, will embark on his visit on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) | Photo: Twitter Image

Moscow: Russia values its relations with China, the Kremlin said on Friday ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Putin, who will also attend festivities to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II in China, will embark on his visit on Sunday.

"These are relations of a special, privileged strategic partnership, and we value these relations. The scale of these relations is hard to overestimate now," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, while speaking on the relations with China.

The potential of Russian-Chinese relations remains largely untapped, a view shared by both Moscow and Beijing, Peskov said.

FPJ Shorts
Russia Values 'Special Strategic Partnership' With China Ahead Of Putin’s Visit At SCO Summit
Russia Values 'Special Strategic Partnership' With China Ahead Of Putin’s Visit At SCO Summit
Mumbai News: Reliance Announces Development Of 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens And Promenade; VIDEO
Mumbai News: Reliance Announces Development Of 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens And Promenade; VIDEO
'Pagal Awara Kutto Se Darna...': Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Cryptic Post Goes Viral
'Pagal Awara Kutto Se Darna...': Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Cryptic Post Goes Viral
US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes

"Both we and our Chinese friends agree that the potential of our bilateral partnership is far from being fully unlocked," Peskov said, noting that Putin's visit to China beginning on Sunday is going to be "completely unprecedented".

Read Also
PM Modi's China Visit: Bilateral Talks With Xi Jinping & Vladimir Putin Confirmed At SCO Summit Amid...
article-image

He said the Russian president is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin.

According to local media, Putin, who is scheduled to visit India towards the end of this year, is also going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in China.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Russia Values 'Special Strategic Partnership' With China Ahead Of Putin’s Visit At SCO Summit

Russia Values 'Special Strategic Partnership' With China Ahead Of Putin’s Visit At SCO Summit

US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes

US VP JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Be President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes

'I Am Disgusted': Italy's Giorgia Meloni Slams Porn Site For Sharing Her Doctored Photos

'I Am Disgusted': Italy's Giorgia Meloni Slams Porn Site For Sharing Her Doctored Photos

White House Clarifies Trump’s Remarks On Chinese Student Visas After Backlash

White House Clarifies Trump’s Remarks On Chinese Student Visas After Backlash

US President Donald Trump Ends Former VP Kamala Harris's Secret Service Protection

US President Donald Trump Ends Former VP Kamala Harris's Secret Service Protection