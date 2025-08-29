Canada: Elderly Jewish Woman Stabbed At Grocery Store In Ottawa By 71-Year-Old Man With History Of Anti-Semitism; PM Mark Carney Responds

Representative image

Ottawa: A shocking incident has come to light from Canada's Ottawa, where a 71-year-old man allegedly stabbed an elderly Jewish woman at a grocery store on Wednesday afternoon. According to The Jerusalem Post, the accused has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon. Reports indicate he has a history of anti-Semitic behaviour.

Police stated that the victim was shopping with a friend in a store that had a large kosher section when the attacker approached and stabbed her without provocation.

Store employees rushed to help the woman immediately after the attack, and paramedics later transported her to hospital. She was treated and subsequently released. The suspect has been identified as Joseph Rooke, a resident of Cornwall.The woman, in her 70s, was stabbed in the torso.

The accused was arrested on the spot by police and the weapon was also recovered by the authorities.

PM Mark Carney Responds

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded to the incident on social media platform X, stating:

"The senseless attack on a Jewish woman in an Ottawa grocery store this week is deeply disturbing. My thoughts are with her, her family, and Ottawa’s Jewish community, and my support is with law enforcement as they work to swiftly bring the perpetrator to justice."

In a direct message to Canada’s Jewish community, Carney added: "To Canada’s Jewish community: you are not alone. We stand with you against hate and threats to your safety, and we will act to confront antisemitism wherever it appears."

What Is Anti-Semitism?

Antisemitism, also referred to as Jew-hatred, is the expression of hostility, prejudice, or discrimination against Jewish people. An individual who holds such beliefs is known as an antisemite.