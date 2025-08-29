US President Donald Trump Ends Former VP Kamala Harris's Secret Service Protection

US Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and former US president Donald Trump | FPJ Web Team

US President Donald Trump has ordered to revoke the Secret Service protection for former Vice President and 2024 Democratic candidate Kamala Harris effective September 1, 2025. Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden had arranged for the Secret Service protection before he left office, according to BBC.

Former vice presidents generally get six months of Secret Service protection after they leave office and Harris' protection was extended by one year, until January 2026, by Biden in January, which has now been scrapped, according to news agency Reuters.

In 2008 the US Congress passed legislation in 2008 that authorised the Secret Service to protect former vice presidents, their spouses and their children under 16 years old for up to six months after the vice president's term has ended.

Earlier, Trump withdrew security protection for several individuals, including his critics, such as former national security adviser John Bolton. In March, he ended protection for Biden's children, Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the letter read as quoted in a CNN report.

“The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," Harris’s senior adviser, Kirsten Allen was qouted as saying in the report.

Harris is all set to launch a multi-city book tour to promote her memoir, '107 Days', which is scheduled for release on September 23. The memoir covers her brief presidential campaign of 107 days.