Ghana’s viral dancing pallbearers share hilarious video: 'Stay home or dance with us’

Ghanaian pallbearers have been making the internet laugh amid the COVID-19 crisis. Video of the viral dancers, with coffin-caskets on their shoulders have been doing the rounds of the internet and the group has become a meme sensation. While netizens have been using their memes to warn people about the novel coronavirus, the pallbearers have also started a new campaign - 'Stay home or dance with us’.

Although the Ghanaian pallbearers first went viral in 2017, their videos resurfaced on the internet in 2020, amid the global crisis. The social media is flooded with the rib-tickling videos and the dancers have now started a new campaign. The troupe took to social media to share a video of themselves, where they are seen wearing masks. In the video, they are expressing their gratitude towards healthcare workers and thanking them for diligently fulfilling their duties.