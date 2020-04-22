How you can download and use Ghanaian pallbearers' coffin dance filter on Instagram

Four months into 2020 and we have already found our meme of the year, as four Ghanaian pallbearers with coffin-caskets on their shoulders provide an enthusiastic funeral.

Although, first seen in 2017, little did they know that one of their dances would become a huge meme sensation three years later in 2020, when the world is at the brink of collapse with a deadly pandemic coronavirus which has infected over 2.5 million people worldwide while claiming the lives of more than 1,75,000 humans across the Earth.

Amid such crisis, these pallbearers are here to lift our moods with many meme makers making hilarious compilations of their clip.

Check out a compilation below: