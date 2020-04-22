How you can download and use Ghanaian pallbearers' coffin dance filter on Instagram

Four months into 2020 and we have already found our meme of the year, as four Ghanaian pallbearers with coffin-caskets on their shoulders provide an enthusiastic funeral.
Although, first seen in 2017, little did they know that one of their dances would become a huge meme sensation three years later in 2020, when the world is at the brink of collapse with a deadly pandemic coronavirus which has infected over 2.5 million people worldwide while claiming the lives of more than 1,75,000 humans across the Earth.
Amid such crisis, these pallbearers are here to lift our moods with many meme makers making hilarious compilations of their clip.
Check out a compilation below:
However, it is also possible to become one of these pallbearers and show off your dancing moves with a coffin-casket on your shoulder. Thanks to an Instagram filter, now the faces of these pallbearers can be replaced with yours.
So, here's how you can download that filter on Instagram and put it to great use.
#1 Go to Instagram (Obviously)
#2 Swipe right to open the camera section
#3 Tap on your face to select the available filters
#4 Swipe left on the filters and tap on 'Browse Effects'
#5 Search for the keyword 'coffin dance'
#6 Select the 'coffin dance' by Paulostroker
#7 Enjoy the filter and become the best meme sensation of 2020
Here's a video of my coffin dance meme:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)