Director’s Cut: Ishtiyak Khan Slams Nana Patekar’s Comment On Films Showing Rape, Murder, & Violence |

Headlined by Sanjay Mishra, Dvand - The Internal Conflict is a comic take with humour and adventure on Shakespeare's popular play Othello. Written and directed by debutant Ishtiyak Khan, it is produced by Vikas Vashistha and Rohandeep Singh. The film also features Ishtiyak Khan, Ipshita Chakraborty, Vikram Kochhar, Tina Bhatia, and others. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, actor turned director Ishtiyak Khan lashes out on Nana Patekar’s recent comment on films showing rape, murder, and violence and youth getting influenced, his directorial debut, and more.

Revealing the storyline, Ishtiyak says, “There were definitely, certain ups and downs with the producer that we faced during the course of filmmaking. However, this producer has invested finances but he didn’t overrule the director. we became friends once he understood the concept. This film is based on The Shadow of Othello, a well-known play written by Shakespearean. It is inspired by Vishal Bharadwaj’s Omkara. We wrote an intriguing tale from both, the play and the film. We have tried to bring this play with a pinch of humour and adventure. People will find such characters in real life.”

“I have no competition with anyone. Othello has been filmed all over the globe from different points of view. Most filmmakers have made a serious point of view through their films. Our film will have about 60 percent of comedy. The film will also have the depiction of jealousy and bloodshed trait in Omkara, which is also there in Othello,” he adds.

Contrary to Nana Patekar’s recent views on youngsters being influenced by rape, murder, and violence in films, he shares, “Actually, we all work in accordance to the script and then we also work in accordance to the realities that are prevalent in the society. I beg to differ here about cinema influencing the youth. Cinema is the mirror of society so we all make commercial and arthouse films based on reality. After watching films based on murder, violence, and rape, why will anyone try to take the negativity that has been shown in the film? These are all nonsensical talks.”

“For example, in Jawan, there are too many real incidents that have been picked up. But if certain politicians- as shown corrupt in the film doesn’t mean everyone will turn corrupt. Audiences understand what is good and bad. Commercial films need to be made as audiences like to watch such films. Similarly, some like to watch realistic films that impart good messages. Different films need to be made. Cinema is a medium but people will not take negativity only as every individual knows we are showing things that happen in our day-to-day life through cinema. violence, rape, robbery, and murder are seen in reality. How can we not have all this as a part of cinema if the script demands all this?” he signs off.