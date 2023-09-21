Nana Patekar On India Vs Bharat Row: 'Why Can’t We Call It Bharat Dwar Instead Of India Gate?' |

Nana Patekar is all set to be seen after a gap in the National Award-winning director Vivek Agnihotri’s, The Vaccine War. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive conversation, where he talks about why we should make more meaningful cinema and more.

When asked about coming back on screen after a long sabbatical, he says, “If I get good films, I simply agree to be part to it. I said yes to this film immediately because Vivek’s very first narration convinced me. But yes, my first query to him was Why are you casting me? There is a line in the film that I say, India can do it. So he convinced me by saying this line. India can do it is an impressive line and when this line is spoken by you with conviction.

”How many filmmakers even think of making films on scientists. Vivek decided to make a film on these scientists. We forget to thank our scientists and other professionals for bringing in such pivotal achievements. They have undergone such tough times working on bringing this vaccine. This film is wonderful, it's not about earning crores at the box office. I am of the opinion, filmmakers should bring unsung heroes to life through cinema. These heroes have been able to bring vaccine which is a herculean task,” he adds.

On recently released films those are doing well at the box office, he tells, “The films running successfully theatrically at the B.O is a good sign especially after the lull period that we suffered during the COVID times. It’s good that a COVID theatrical film is running. But I was pondering over certain hopeless films that show bloodshed, violence murder etc. It is shameful. Recently, I went to a theatre to watch a film that is recently released film but I couldn’t bear the film and walked halfway through. I feel, if children will watch such films that showcase violence, rape and murder, we will only get to read headlines on rape, murder etc.”

When further asked his views on changing the name of India to Bharat, he reveals, ”Why there is a hue and cry on this? I don’t know why people are making a fuss about it. Just because Britishers have called it India so you want to call it India? Why we can’t call Bharat Dwar instead of India Gate?”

On a concluding note, he explains why he isn’t a part of Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3). “If I like something, I take it up. Also if I don’t force anything upon myself. Welcome was a weird film. But if the audiences have enjoyed watching it, we should also enjoy shooting for it. Also, the credit goes to director Anees Bazmee for doing great at the box office,” he signs off.

