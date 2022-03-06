Director's Cut: Aashiq Abu spills the beans on why Malayalam films are a notch above the rest

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu, who earlier helmed films like Daddy Cool, Mayaanadhi, and Virus, to name a few, is happy to receive a positive response for his latest outing Naradan. It released in theatres on March 3. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben and Sharafudheen in pivotal roles. The Free Press Journal caught up with the acclaimed director for an exclusive chat.

When asked how did the idea of Naradan come to him, he shares, “During the lockdown, I used to watch a lot of news and got really curious to see news presenters. I called my friend Unni R, who wrote the film. He was the first television journalist of Kerala 17 years ago. He picked my idea and developed it into a story in just one week. He finished the first draft of the film in just three months.”

Advertisement

Aashiq Abu with the cast and crew of Naradan | Pic: Instagram/aashiqabu

Malayalam films are known for their solid portrayal of ground reality with gritty storytelling. Aashiq agrees and reveals the reason for it. “Every industry has good films and bad films, but in Kerala, people are educated and have access to world cinema. The audiences are very critical and strict there, and they won’t let us make bad films. We can’t afford to make a mediocre film. So, year by year, writers and directors are pushing their limits,” he explains.

Advertisement

Tovino has wowed everyone with his act as a wicked journalist in the film. Aashiq is all praise for the star with whom he will collaborate once again very soon. “He is constantly improving with each film as an actor. He is a very unpredictable and versatile actor. He is the kind of guy who likes to reinvent himself, and that works with me. I am starting a horror film with him in April,” he signs off.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 06:21 AM IST