Director Milan Luthria On His OTT Debut With Sultan Of Delhi: I Get To Meet And Interact With Newer Talents

Based on author Arnab Ray's 2016 book Sultan Of Delhi: Ascension, the team of the upcoming show Sultan Of Delhi on Disney+Hotstar showcased a fascinating trailer in Mumbai, that was replete with drama, glamour and flamboyance, reminding viewers of life and times in India and especially, the capital city Delhi, in the 60s. The team of Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Representing the team of the film, actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Mouni Roy, Nishant Dahiya, Anupria Goenka, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzadaa were seen in attendance alongside directors Milan Luthria and Suparn S Varma, producer Namit Sharma and Disney+Hotstar head Gaurav Banerjee.

The event commenced with all actors walking down the ramp as they were introduced according to the roles they essay in the show, followed by a scintillating performance from Mouni, who swayed to a song from the show's soundtrack.

Milan, who has directed some of Hindi cinema's biggest films including Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture and Taxi 9211, took to the occasion to share how and why did he feel the need to make his OTT debut, this year, having spent over 25 years in the business since his directorial debut Kachche Dhaage. "Many times, people have asked me why. And my answer has always been, why not? So, when I moved from male-dominated scenarios in my films to making heroine centric films, I was asked why. I again said why not? Now, when I've decided to explore OTT, I was posed with the same question. I said why not? I get to meet and interact with newer talents. It enriches me and keeps me going. Also, because the material that came my way, the book itself was a springboard. Then, we had Suparn come on board. We've been wanting to collaborate on a project for a long time but it somehow fell into place here."

A still from the show

Highlighting further about sharing co-direction duties with Suparn, Milan says, "After a point, I got tired of directing by myself. And sharing your space is never easy. But, I needed it as I had to complete the songs too. So, I asked Suparn and he took less than a minute to agree. I'm glad I could have him co-direct this show with me."

Having braved the aftermath of the Partition in 1947, Arjun Bhatia, played by Tahir, comes from Lahore to Delhi, to rule the city. His quest for power will ruin his chance at everything else that comes in his way. Boasting of a fine ensemble cast, the show promises a tale of power, greed and deception.

Sultan Of Delhi premieres on Disney+Hotstar from October 13 onwards.

