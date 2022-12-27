Tahir Raj Bhasin: 'I found my groove and footing as an artiste this year'

Pic: Instagram/Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin has had the best year of his career so far. His performances in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Looop Lapeta and Ranjish Hi Sahi are being rated as the best acting pieces in the digital space. Tahir’s brilliance on screen led to unanimous appreciation from both the audiences and critics.

Ecstatic about the year gone by, Tahir says, “It’s been a year filled with gratitude for me. I found my groove and footing as an artiste this year, having three back-to-back releases — Ranjish Hi Sahi, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, and Looop Lapeta in 2022. I have been fortunate to have had big hits and I would like to thank everyone for their love and appreciation for my performances. The year 2022 has given me one of the biggest highs of my career and it has been an unforgettable year filled with many successes.”

Talking about the new year, he adds, “Audiences are thirsty for clutter-breaking content and powerful performances. I couldn’t be more thankful to my producers and directors for giving me the opportunity to deliver the goods on screen with these three projects. I believe that 2023 will turn out to be a bigger and better year for me, given the exciting projects that I’m currently shooting. I hope to live up to the expectations that the industry has on me, do good work and further cement my place in this industry with my acting.”