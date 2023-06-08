Din Shagna Da Singer Jasleen Royal Tweets She Is Sick Of How Music Labels Work In India |

Popular singer Jasleen Royal who has delivered chartbuster hits such as 'Ranjha', 'Nachde Ne Saare', and 'Din Shagna Da' among others, took to Twitter and slammed Indian music labels claiming that they are artiste friendly. She shared on the microblogging platform that she is sick of how "music labels work in India."

She wrote: "Sick of how music labels work in India! They never lose a single opportunity to say how artist friendly they are but in reality they are the most exploitative."

She then urged all artistes to consult before giving out their work to films and labels.

"All the artistes who are reading this please wait and consult before selling your songs to labels and films. Know your rights and values before you sign. #EmpoweringArtists." she concluded.

A Twitter user commented, "Why sell at all. Songs should be owned by Composers and only licensed to Music labels. But sadly due to lack of awareness and eagerness to get work in early days, the artist make such mistakes. Know your Copyrights, and protect your creation."

Jasleen simply replied, "Agreed. But there are too many layers to that."

Last year, Jasleen shared her "hell of a journey" on social media as she gifted herself a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai on the occasion of her 31st birthday.

Jasleen further expressed her gratitude to all her fans who never stopped "believing in the girl with just a backpack and guitar."

"From sitting at a cafe alone and lost on my birthday 6 years ago with just 1 month's rent to this day of being able to gift myself a dream home. It's been a hell of a journey but oh so worth it! Thank you everyone for believing in the girl with just a backpack and guitar. I promise to always give you guys a piece of my soul in every song. To dreams, hustle and growth," captioned the 'Ranjha' singer on Instagram.