Watch: Jasleen Royal joined by a special fan at her concert, singer shares glimpse of the paw-some night

Singer Jasleen Royal recently shared an adorable clip from her concert on Sunday night. The singer was joined on stage by a cute puppy who happily grooved to her melodious voice.

Jasleen, who enjoys an overwhelming crowd at her concerts in and out of the country, encountered an adorable fan as a cute fur ball accompanied her on the stage as she sang 'Nit Nit'.

The cute four-legged friend came along with one of the attendants of the concert and made its way upto the stage. She shared a short video of this precious moment on her Instagram account and thanked the 'special guest' for coming to the concert.

The caption read, "Had a very special guest attending the concert last night. Thank you for making it pawsome."

Topping the charts with her back-to-back successful hits, Jasleen is currently basking in the praises for her recently released song 'Mitra Re' from Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34'.

The song is receiving an overwhelming response from all quarters and the audio is going viral for displaying inspirational journeys.

With innumerable chartbusters to her credit including 'Ranjha' from 'Shershaah', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha' from 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Din Shagna Da' from 'Phillauri', amongst many others, Jasleen is undoubtedly one of the most loved musical personalities.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:59 AM IST