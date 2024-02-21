 Dimple Kapadia Seeks Blessings At Ajmer Sharif Dargah In Rajasthan
Dimple Kapadia Seeks Blessings At Ajmer Sharif Dargah In Rajasthan

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia on Wednesday visited the shrine of sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 08:47 PM IST
Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia on Wednesday visited the shrine of sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. She also offered a chadar at the holy place. Devotees at Dargah thronged around the actor and even clicked selfies with her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dimple Kapadia is on a roll. She recently impressed audience with her performance in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Speaking to ANI in a press conference, Kriti went gaga over Dimple Kapadia.

She said, "Dimple ma'am is the coolest. Her personality, I remember the first time I met her at the airport, and just the way she was carrying herself--unke chashme, kuch paanch colours the unke chashme mein

(There were like five different colours in her spectacles). Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on the screen. She is a very sure actor, and just anything she says is so convincing. You learn a lot when you are working with actors like them."

Prior to 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Dimple Kapadia was seen in 'Pathaan'.

