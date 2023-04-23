Coachella 2023: Diljit Dosanjh apologising to security on behalf of fans is winning the internet; WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh | Photo File

Diljit Dosanjh, the talented actor and singer from Punjab, has been making headlines for all the good things lately. The musician made history by becoming the first Indian singer to perform at the prestigious music and arts festival, Coachella.

Dosanjh's electrifying performance left the audience spellbound, and the celebrity circle couldn't stop gushing about his incredible talent.

The singer's second performance at Coachella was even more impressive than the first, and his fans went wild as he took the stage dressed in a traditional white kurta, turban, gloves, and sunglasses.

His captivating presence and energy on stage left the audience spellbound as he belted out hit tracks like Peaches, Chamkila, Do You Know, Vibe, Jatt Da Pyar and others.

Dosanjh's ability to interact with his audience and keep them engaged throughout the performance was another highlight of the show.

He charmed the audience with his signature catchphrase, "Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye!" and even joked about the heat, asking if it was because of the Punjabis in the audience.

Dosanjh apologises on behalf of his fans

Despite the frenzy among the audience, Dosanjh remained humble and grounded throughout the performance. In one video that has gone viral, he was seen apologizing to the security present at the venue on behalf of his excited fans.

The singer graciously acknowledged the enthusiasm of his fans, stating that it was their first time watching him perform at Coachella, and thanked the security personnel for their service.

He was seen saying, “Security Paaji Sorry. They are very excited, they are good people. First time Dosanjhwala is on stage at Coachella and that’s why they are excited. So Plz, I am really sorry on their behalf. Thank You!”

Fans await his next performance

Dosanjh's performances at Coachella have created a buzz in the music industry and have helped put Punjabi music on the global map. His fans are eagerly awaiting his next performance, and the singer has set the bar high for future Indian performers at the festival.

In conclusion, Diljit Dosanjh's remarkable performance at Coachella has not only made history but has also established him as one of the most versatile and talented performers in the industry.

His ability to connect with his audience and stay true to his roots is a testament to his artistry and dedication to his craft.