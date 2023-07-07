Did You Notice Rachel Shelley Aka Elizabeth From Lagaan In Netflix's Kohrra? |

Remember Rachel Shelley aka Elizabeth from Aamir Khan’s Lagaan? Seems like the actress is back to woo the Indian audience with her acting prowess as she features in Netflix’s upcoming thriller Kohrra. The show also stars Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, and Manish Chaudhary in the lead roles.

Kohrra explores dysfunctional family dynamics and the dark facets of love and relationship through the overlay of a criminal investigation. In partnership with renowned screenwriter Sudip Sharma, filmmaker Randeep Jha, and Clean Slate Filmz Productions produce an engaging investigative drama that kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets, and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed.

Meanwhile, Lagaan released in 2001 and was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film even made it to the Oscars shortlist in the Foreign Language category. The movie is set in the late 19th century during the British colonial era in India. The story of the movie revolves around a small village called Champaner, which is burdened by exorbitant taxes imposed by the British authorities.

The protagonist of the film is Bhuvan, played by Aamir Khan, a young and spirited villager who leads his fellow villagers in a unique challenge proposed by the British officer Captain Andrew Russell. Rachel essayed the role of the officer’s sister, who eventually falls in love with Aamir.

In an attempt to alleviate the tax burden, Bhuvan and the villagers enter into a high-stakes game of cricket against the British team. If the villagers win, they would be exempted from paying taxes for the next three years, but if they lose, the tax burden would be tripled.

The movie follows the journey of Bhuvan and his team as they prepare for the cricket match, learning the game from scratch and overcoming various hurdles. The villagers, who are initially unfamiliar with cricket, go through rigorous training and develop their skills to compete against the seasoned British players.

The film received critical acclaim and achieved both commercial success and international recognition.