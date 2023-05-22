From Lagaan's Bat to Umrao Jaan's silver ring; 7 Iconic accesories used in Bollywood movies that got sold at a hefty amount

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023
The bat from the 2001 blockbuster film Lagaan: signed by Aamir Khan and other members of the Lagaan Team gained a whopping ₹1,56,000 at an auction
Salman Khan’s Towel from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi: in the song 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din' was auctioned for ₹1,42,000
B/W photos of Dev Anand: A compilation of 45 black and white photos of the evergreen actor were sold for a massive ₹4,00,000
Priyanka Chopra Christian Louboutin Shoes: A pair of Christian Louboutin heels that the actor-singer had donned in her song 'Exotic' was autographed by Chopra as well as Louboutin and fetched ₹2.45 lakh
Shammi Kapoor’s Jacket from Junglee: At the same auction where Aamir Khan’s bat from Lagaan was sold, the actor made a sweet purchase for himself. Khan bought the jacket worn by Shammi Kapoor in Junglee for ₹88,000 and made it a part of his collection
Madhuri Dixit’s Saree from her popular song 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga': in the movie Beta was sold in an auction at ₹80,000
Farooq Shaikh silver ring in Umrao Jaan: Farooq Shaikh, who played Nawab Sultan, wore a turquoise ring, set in silver, in the movie Umrao Jaan. This piece of jewellery was auctioned for ₹96,000. All the iconic Bollywood accessories were auctioned mostly for a charitable purpose
