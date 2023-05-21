International Tea Day 2023: 5 Super Expensive Teas from around the globe; costliest starts from ₹9 crore

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 21, 2023
On International Tea Day today that is May 21, we have brought a list of the world's super-expensive teas along with their costs, take a look
1. Da-Hong Pao Tea, China: is the most expensive tea in the world and is valued at a whopping amount of more than ₹9 crore per kg. It is grown in the Wuyi mountains of Fujian province of China and has been declared a national treasure for its rarity
2. Panda Dung Tea, China: costs around more than ₹58 lakh per kg. This tea uses panda dung as fertiliser and is known for its high antioxidant content
3. Yellow Gold Tea Buds, Singapore: are only harvested once a year using gold shears and then dried in the sun. The tea leaves are then sprayed with edible 24-karat gold flakes. It is known as the ‘Tea of Emperors of China’ and costs more than ₹6 lakh per kg
4. Silver Tips Imperial Tea, Darjeeling, India: In an auction in 2014, it was sold for more than ₹1.5 lakh per kg making it the most expensive tea in India. It is a type of oolong tea, which is harvested on the sloping hills of Darjeeling
5. Gyokuro, Japan: It is considered one of the highest-grade green teas in Japan and was first discovered by Kahei Yamamoto VI in 1835. Gyokuro translates to ‘pearl dew’ or ‘jade dew’ in Japanese and is cultivated in the Uji district. It costs more than ₹53000 per kg
