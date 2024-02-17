Did You Know Rakul Preet's Husband-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani Starred In Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein At The Age Of 15?

Actor and film producer Jackky Bhagnani is all set to tie the knot with actress and longtime girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh in Goa on February 21. Preparations for their big day are going on in full swing and on Saturday, the celebrity couple visited Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings before jetting off to Goa.

Jackky was born in Kolkata to a Sindhi family on December 25, 1984. He made his acting debut as a lead actor in the 2009 film Kal Kissne Dekha. He has been a part of other films like F.A.L.T.U, Ajab Gazabb Love, Youngistan, Mitron and others.

However, not many people know that Jackky was also a part of R Madhavan and Dia Mirza's film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Yes, you read that right! He had a cameo in the film.

In one of the scenes, he comes to deliver a bouquet to Dia's character Reena. He is spotted in an all-black outfit in the scene. In fact, Jackky also worked as an assistant on the sets of the film. He was only 15 years old when the film was being made.

The romantic drama was produced by Jackky's father Vashu Bhagnani. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Tannaz Irani, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anupam Kher, Navin Nischol and others.

How can I ever forget this !!!!!!! https://t.co/6NE2R4rwjT — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) July 29, 2016

A few years back, it was reported that Vashu Bhagnani had decided to produce the remake of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with Jackky as the lead actor. However, nothing was officially announced by the makers.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding

The couple is all set to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Goa on February 21. Their wedding invite went viral a couple of days back, however, other details about their grand wedding have been kept under wraps.

According to a report in India Today, their wedding festivities will take place at ITC Grand in South Goa as the venue reflects the couple's "taste for elegance and opulence" and is perfect for an intimate celebration.

Jackky and Rakul earlier planned to tie the knot in the Middle East, however, they made a last-minute decision to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities in India.