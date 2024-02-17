 Did You Know Rakul Preet's Husband-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani Starred In Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein At The Age Of 15?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid You Know Rakul Preet's Husband-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani Starred In Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein At The Age Of 15?

Did You Know Rakul Preet's Husband-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani Starred In Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein At The Age Of 15?

The romantic drama was produced by Jackky's father Vashu Bhagnani

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

Actor and film producer Jackky Bhagnani is all set to tie the knot with actress and longtime girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh in Goa on February 21. Preparations for their big day are going on in full swing and on Saturday, the celebrity couple visited Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings before jetting off to Goa.

Jackky was born in Kolkata to a Sindhi family on December 25, 1984. He made his acting debut as a lead actor in the 2009 film Kal Kissne Dekha. He has been a part of other films like F.A.L.T.U, Ajab Gazabb Love, Youngistan, Mitron and others.

However, not many people know that Jackky was also a part of R Madhavan and Dia Mirza's film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Yes, you read that right! He had a cameo in the film.

Read Also
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Goa Wedding
article-image

In one of the scenes, he comes to deliver a bouquet to Dia's character Reena. He is spotted in an all-black outfit in the scene. In fact, Jackky also worked as an assistant on the sets of the film. He was only 15 years old when the film was being made.

The romantic drama was produced by Jackky's father Vashu Bhagnani. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Tannaz Irani, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anupam Kher, Navin Nischol and others.

A few years back, it was reported that Vashu Bhagnani had decided to produce the remake of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with Jackky as the lead actor. However, nothing was officially announced by the makers.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding

The couple is all set to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Goa on February 21. Their wedding invite went viral a couple of days back, however, other details about their grand wedding have been kept under wraps.

According to a report in India Today, their wedding festivities will take place at ITC Grand in South Goa as the venue reflects the couple's "taste for elegance and opulence" and is perfect for an intimate celebration.

Jackky and Rakul earlier planned to tie the knot in the Middle East, however, they made a last-minute decision to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities in India.

Read Also
What Is The Age Difference Between Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani?
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dangal Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Young Babita Kumari, Dies At 19 In Delhi

Dangal Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Young Babita Kumari, Dies At 19 In Delhi

Who Was Suhani Bhatnagar? Know About The Dangal Actress Who Died At 19

Who Was Suhani Bhatnagar? Know About The Dangal Actress Who Died At 19

Aamir Khan Mourns Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: 'Dangal Would Have Been Incomplete Without Her'

Aamir Khan Mourns Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: 'Dangal Would Have Been Incomplete Without Her'

Did You Know Rakul Preet's Husband-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani Starred In Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein At The...

Did You Know Rakul Preet's Husband-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani Starred In Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein At The...

Veteran Bengali Actress Anjana Bhowmick Dies At 79 In Kolkata

Veteran Bengali Actress Anjana Bhowmick Dies At 79 In Kolkata