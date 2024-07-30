 Did You Know Kader Khan's Character Duggal Sahab In Mujhse Shaadi Karogi Was Based On A Real Person?
Kader Khan's character Duggal Sahab has now become a meme-favourite

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's film Mujhse Shaadi Karoge completed 20 years of its release on Tuesday (July 30). The film, directed by David Dhawan, was a hit, thanks to its humour, storyline, music as well as memorable performances by the actors. It may be noted that Kader Khan's character, Duggal Sahab, is much-loved by the audience, even after two decade of the film's release. In fact, it has become a meme-favourite today.

As Mujhse Shaadi Karoge clocked 20 years, the film's dialogue writer Rumi Jaffery has revealed that the character of Duggal Sahab was based on a real person. Yes, you read that right.

article-image

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jaffery revealed, "The character was inspired by filmmaker Rahul Rawail’s father HS Rawail’s best friend, Ridku uncle. He was just 2.5 feet tall and you can find him in every film of HS Rawail such as Mere Mehboob and Mehboob Ki Mehendi. He used to live with HS Rawail like his own brother at his residence."

"When I was writing Anjaam, Rahul casually discussed with me a strange health complication of Ridku uncle. He told me that when he would wake up, he wouldn’t be able to see anything, sometimes he would have hearing impairment. I was shocked, but also found it quite funny. I told him I will use it in one of my films. Rahul said nobody will believe it. I was like why not, he will be a great character in a comedy drama. Several years later, I brought this character to life in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi," Jaffery added.

Released in 2004, the film also starred Amrish Puri, Satish Shah, Rajpal Yadav, Vindu Dara Singh, Upasana Singh and others.

The film revolved around a comical love triangle involving the characters played by Akshay, Salman and Priyanka. Akshay and Salman's characters, Sunny and Sameer, both vie for the affection of PeeCee's character (Rani), leading to a series of entertaining and humorous situations.

