Salman Khan gets mobbed at Akshay Kumar's film launch event in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2022

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were also present at the event on Wednesday evening

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actor Salman Khan also made a special appearance with director Mahesh Manjrekar at the film launch event in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

However, Salman was mobbed by fans

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Heavy security was seen guarding Salman

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Recently, it was reported that Salman's security has been upgraded by the Maharashtra govt to Y+, owning to the death threats he received

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman wore an all-black outfit as he arrived for the event

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is busy with the shoot of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

