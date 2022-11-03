Salman Khan gets mobbed at Akshay Kumar's film launch event in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2022
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were also present at the event on Wednesday evening
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Actor Salman Khan also made a special appearance with director Mahesh Manjrekar at the film launch event in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
However, Salman was mobbed by fans
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Heavy security was seen guarding Salman
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Recently, it was reported that Salman's security has been upgraded by the Maharashtra govt to Y+, owning to the death threats he received
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Salman wore an all-black outfit as he arrived for the event
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is busy with the shoot of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
