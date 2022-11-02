Hottest pics of Shah Rukh Khan as he turns 57

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2022

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on November 1.

The actor often treats his fans with stunning photos of himself on social media

His shirtless pics always leaves everyone swooning

King Khan is one of the rare actors who has never been out of shape

Since Om Shanti Om, he has been flaunting his perfect abs and toned physique and the trend continues with Pathaan

He is truly is an inspiration when it comes to fitness

The actor has a home gym and he's very dedicated when it comes to his workout

SRK set the internet ablaze with this shirtless photo as he revealed his look from Pathaan

He is indeed one of the most charming personalities Bollywood has ever seen and well, he is hot too

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat at midnight on birthday
Find out More