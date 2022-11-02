In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat at midnight on birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrates his 57th birthday today, greeted his fans gathered outside Mannat at midnight

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He opened his arms wide to take in all the love that his fans have for him

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He was accompanied by his youngest son AbRam Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

AbRam looked visibly amused to see the effect his doting dad has on millions of people across the globe

Photo by Viral Bhayani

SRK waived at his fans and even sent them flying kisses

Photo by Viral Bhayani

A fan of his fans, SRK was seen clicking a selfie with those gathered outside his residence

Photo by Viral Bhayani

SRK's midnight appearance came as a gift to all those who had arrived from different parts of the world in the city just for this day

Photo by Viral Bhayani

With a heart full of gratitude, Shah Rukh thanked his sea of fans for their constant love and support

SRK's birthday is no less than a festival for all the SRKians around the globe

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Fans had gathered in huge numbers at midnight with cakes, posters, firecrackers and gifts, and a heavy police bandobast was put in place

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Rags to riches story of the Badshah of Bollywood
Find out More