In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat at midnight on birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2022
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrates his 57th birthday today, greeted his fans gathered outside Mannat at midnight
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He opened his arms wide to take in all the love that his fans have for him
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He was accompanied by his youngest son AbRam Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
AbRam looked visibly amused to see the effect his doting dad has on millions of people across the globe
Photo by Viral Bhayani
SRK waived at his fans and even sent them flying kisses
Photo by Viral Bhayani
A fan of his fans, SRK was seen clicking a selfie with those gathered outside his residence
Photo by Viral Bhayani
SRK's midnight appearance came as a gift to all those who had arrived from different parts of the world in the city just for this day
Photo by Viral Bhayani
With a heart full of gratitude, Shah Rukh thanked his sea of fans for their constant love and support
SRK's birthday is no less than a festival for all the SRKians around the globe
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Fans had gathered in huge numbers at midnight with cakes, posters, firecrackers and gifts, and a heavy police bandobast was put in place
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!