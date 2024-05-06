Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Post Nude Bathtub Pic On Instagram & Delete It Later? Fans Voice Their Support

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently found herself in an awkward situation on social media after several netizens claimed that she allegedly posted a topless photo of herself on her Instagram handle but deleted it later. The alleged photo of Samantha is now splashed all over the internet, however, her fans have rallied by her side and defended her calling it fake.

On Sunday, Samantha took to her Instagram stories to give her fans a glimpse of her sauna session to heal and recover from her auto-immune condition, myositis. In the picture, she can be seen seated inside a sauna with a towel wrapped around her body.

However, several social media users claimed that the actress had also shared another picture in which she was seen sitting in a bathtub sans clothes. They stated that the actress deleted the photo later.

Fans of Samantha voiced out their support to the actress and slammed those who shared the alleged picture, calling it fake and morphed. In the alleged bathtub photo, the woman can be seen wearing the same necklace that the actress was spotted wearing in the sauna photo shared by her. However, fans called it a distasteful case of photoshop misuse.

"Women being strong trying to heal her body out of illness and promoting such health awareness. No evidence of her insta id name in so called cheap pic many sharing. FAKE one," a fan wrote, while another stated, "Keep Throwing Stone on her , she has built already a mountain on it!"

Meanwhile, Samantha did not directly address the claims, but on Sunday night, she shared a cryptic note about not justifying oneself. "The real flex is simply allowing yourself to exist with no need to justify or prove yourself," the note read.

Samantha has been currently keeping herself away from work and focusing on her health amid the myositis diagnosis. At present, she is in Athens, unwinding with her friends and loved ones.