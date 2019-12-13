Did Nora Fatehi accidentally spend Rs 1.3 lakh on a kid's bag?

After spreading magic with her sizzling moves in the reprised version of 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani... Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo' for 'Marjaavaan', Nora Fatehi is all set to groove in 'Street Dancer 3D'.
The belly dancing sensation was spotted by the paparazzi today at Bandra. Clad in a stunning bright yellow kurta with white palazzos, Nora looked like an ethnic goddess. However, it was her luxurious accessory that grabbed our attention.
The 'O Saki Saki' girl was carrying a Louis Vuitton Palm Springs mini backpack that costs over Rs 1.3 lakh. If you observe it well, it could easily make for a kid's bag.
Nora was also spotted in the album 'Pachtaoge' alongside Vicky Kaushal as they danced to the remixed version of the highly popular song from Feroz Khan's iconic film 'Janbaaz.'
Nora, who wants to create a niche for herself as a talented actress, has been focusing more on performance-oriented roles, like last seen in Batla House starring John Abraham.
For those uninitiated, Nora agreed to do the song ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’ without charging any money is because she feels obliged to filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and producer Bhushan Kumar who offered her the song ‘Dilbar’ in Satyameva Jayate, considered to be a turning point in her career.
