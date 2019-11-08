Nora Fatehi flaunts her belly piercing in a black crop top and denim for a casual outing

Nora, who wants to create a niche for herself as a talented actress, has been focusing more on performance-oriented roles, like last seen in Batla House starring John Abraham.

Her recent stint is ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’ in Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh.

For those uninitiated, Nora agreed to do the song ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’ without charging any money is because she feels obliged to filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and producer Bhushan Kumar who offered her the song ‘Dilbar’ in Satyameva Jayate, considered to be a turning point in her career.