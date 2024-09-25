Did Gauri Khan React To Instagram Post Criticising Triptii Dimri's 'Vulgar' Dance Step In Mere Mehboob?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, has allegedly reacted to a social media post criticising actress Triptii Dimri's latest song Mere Mehboob from the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The track is making waves on social media, but for all the wrong reasons. What should have been another feather in Triptii's cap has turned into a point of heated discussion - particularly over one of her dance steps in the song.

The step features Triptii lying on the floor and performing pelvic movements. While the vocals and music of the song have been appreciated by netizens, a section of social media users criticised choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the 'vulgar' and 'filthy' step.

An Instagram page, Tea Music Daily, shared a video of the step and criticised the actress. They also slammed Bollywood for reducing a talented actress to 'disgusting' songs and outfits.

The caption of the post read, "I am a big fan of her and I understand capitalising on opportunities is important but this is downright disrespectful in the way they are treating her in recent films, why is she agreeing to all of this? Have you heard this song of Tripti Dimri?"

They also wrote, "Bollywood has reduced her to such disgusting dance steps, outfits and songs. I don't know why she agrees to do this with no self respect."

A post on Reddit revealed that Gauri reacted to the poll on the post which criticised Triptii. A screenshot is doing the rounds on the platform which shows that Gauri voted from her official Instagram handle. However, it is not known if she voted intentionally or whether it happened by mistake.

Reacting to the Reddit post, a user commented, "But we don’t know what Gauri voted. If she voted YES even gauri agrees the producers are not treating/presenting her well in her post animal films and it’s DISRESPECTFUL to Tripti. Ppl in dharam sankat whether to hate on Gauri or not."

Another wrote, "Must be a mistake."

Triptii is celebrated for her nuanced performances in films like Qala and Bulbbul. Soon after the song released, she drew criticism for what many see as a step down, transitioning from powerful roles to doing commercial dance numbers.

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the '90s, and it tells the story of a newly married couple, whose life goes for a toss after their sex tape gets stolen. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and others. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 11, and it will clash with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra.