Did Chunky Panday REACT To Instagram Post Mocking Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur's Short-Lived Relationship?

Actor Chunky Panday has allegedly reacted to an Instagram post featuring his daughter-actress Ananya Panday's short-lived relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo reportedly ended their relationship in March 2024. While they never confirmed or denied their relationship, they were frequently seen together at various events and on vacations.

An Instagram page named Filmy Mauj, featured Ananya and Aditya posing together for an eyewear brand. The text on the post read, "When the brand's contract lasts longer than the relationship."

A screenshot shared on BollyBlindNGossip on Reddit revealed that Chunky had liked the post, which mocked his daughter's past relationship.

However, it is not known if Chunky liked intentionally or whether it happened by mistake. The actor has yet to comment or react to this incident.

A user commented, "After seeing his like had made to reddit chunky be like: "I'mmmmmm jokinggggg."" Another user said, "Why did he like it lmfaoooooo chunky is literally such a dad lol." A third user wrote, "He is so funny. Such a cool dad."

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

Photo Via Reddit

Months after Ananya's split with Aditya, she was seen getting cosy with US-based former model Walker Blanco at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai. While she never confirmed the relationship, she was previously seen wearing a pendant with the initials 'AW' in public.

Recently, on Ananya's 26th birthday, Walker's wish for the actress confirmed their relationship. He shared a photo of the actress smiling for the camera and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!"

On the work front, Aditya has Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan. Ananya, on the other hand, has C Sankaran Nair's biopic with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She also has Call Me Bae season 2.