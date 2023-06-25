Did Celine Dion's Titanic Song My Heart Will Go On Enter Billboard Top 100 After Titan Submarine Tragedy?

Days after the Titan submersible incident, it was claimed that Celine Dion's track from the 1997 Oscar-winning movie Titanic, My Heart Will Go On, has seen a huge bump on streaming platforms in the wake of the tragedy.

Several social media users claimed that the song hit number 12 on the Billboard 100 charts and got more than 7 million streams on Spotify in the week after the Titan submersible event.

However, according to a report in Snopes, this is not true. My Heart Will Go On was absent from the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week of June 24. It did not appear on the US top 200 daily songs lists From June 19 to June 22.

Reportedly, the same applied to Spotify's Global top 200 daily songs lists for those dates, where also the song was not included.

Known as Titan, the sub has been missing in the depths of the ocean since June 18. Following a five-day search, it was announced on Thursday that all five men on board were killed in just seconds after the submersible suffered a "catastrophic implosion" 1,600ft from the bow of the Titanic, according to the US Coast Guard.

Those on board the missing submersible were British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Sulaiman Dawood, and Stockton Rush, the founder of OceanGate.

The purpose of the dive was to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. However, contact with Titan was lost after one hour and forty-five minutes into the dive, and it failed to resurface as planned.