Like Billionaire On Titanic Submarine, Meet The Super Rich Who Mysteriously Disappeared And Were Presumed Dead

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023
The grandson of the world's richest man and heir to the Rockefeller family, Michael Rockefeller was exploring primitive art in New Guinea in 1961 when his boat capsized and he decided to swin to the shore, but was never seen after that. He was presumed dead in 1964.
Nicknamed the Silk King of Thailand in the 1950s, American Jim Thompson was accused of stealing a large part of his art collection. He later pumped almost all of his money into art and suddenly disappeared from the streets of Malaysia's Cameron Highlands in 1967.
Heiress of the Levitz Furniture empire and a socialite with a love for diamonds, Jacqueline Levitz vanished from her home, leaving a pool of blood behind in 1995. After years of searching, Levitz was declared dead in 2001, but no one really knows what happened.
Brazilian-American Guma Aguiar was the CEO of Lear Energy set up by his uncle, but then his mother, uncle, Aguiar himself and his wife all filed lawsuits against each other. Amidst these controversies, he suddenly went missing from a fishing boat in 2012, leaving his wallet and phone behind.
Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen was married to one of Norway's richest men, and disappeared in 2018 with a ransom note demanding $9.5 million. Then came a twist in 2020, when police arrested her husband for her murder, only to release him later. She hasn't been heard of till date.