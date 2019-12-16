Akshay Kumar explains why he 'liked' video mocking attack on Jamia students

Violent protests erupted in Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act. Hundreds of students clashed with police that soon turned violent. The university had turned into a battlefield, as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Act.

According to reports, protesters had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near JMI, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

A Jamia students' body claimed they had nothing to do with the arson and "certain elements" had joined during the protest and "disrupted" it. They also accused the police of high-handedness.

Police said they entered the university campus only to control the volatile situation.

The protest was being held against the contentious law, which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.

Protests against CAA continue to be witnessed in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Hyderabad, Aligarh and Kolkata.