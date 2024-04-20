Dibakar Banerjee Says LSD 2 Had Limited Release As 'Huge' Film Pre-Booked Screens, Is He Hinting At BMCM?

LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, was released in theatres on April 19. The film made roughly Rs 15 lakh on day one, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Dibakar said that LSD 2 has limited release. “Sometimes, a film has that transgressive quality which transgresses its immediate audience by some quirk of fate, destiny and real situation. Sometimes through brute force. If you have the money, for example, what is happening right now? LSD 2 has released today, there is another film that has released today, and the ground reality is that about two weeks ago another huge film released that unfortunately didn’t do well for itself," he added.

Further, hinting at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, he said that they had booked many cinema theatres in advance and had spent money so screens could be used.

He added that one is still figuring out what to do with those screens, as someone must be making furious calls in closed rooms in terms of adjusting money and figuring out what the deal is. "But those screens are booked, so there are only that many screens left for LSD and other films to come and find the best screens. So, it is also about power. Who is more powerful?”

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 was released 10 days after Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The film stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh alongside Tusshar Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee, Anu Malik, Mouni Roy and Uorfi Javed.