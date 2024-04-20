 Dibakar Banerjee Says LSD 2 Had Limited Release As 'Huge' Film Pre-Booked Screens, Is He Hinting At BMCM?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDibakar Banerjee Says LSD 2 Had Limited Release As 'Huge' Film Pre-Booked Screens, Is He Hinting At BMCM?

Dibakar Banerjee Says LSD 2 Had Limited Release As 'Huge' Film Pre-Booked Screens, Is He Hinting At BMCM?

Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 was released in theatres on April 19.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, was released in theatres on April 19. The film made roughly Rs 15 lakh on day one, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Dibakar said that LSD 2 has limited release. “Sometimes, a film has that transgressive quality which transgresses its immediate audience by some quirk of fate, destiny and real situation. Sometimes through brute force. If you have the money, for example, what is happening right now? LSD 2 has released today, there is another film that has released today, and the ground reality is that about two weeks ago another huge film released that unfortunately didn’t do well for itself," he added.

Read Also
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Review: Dibakar Banerjee’s Film Should Be Titled As Lengthy, Sloppy &...
article-image

Further, hinting at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, he said that they had booked many cinema theatres in advance and had spent money so screens could be used.

He added that one is still figuring out what to do with those screens, as someone must be making furious calls in closed rooms in terms of adjusting money and figuring out what the deal is. "But those screens are booked, so there are only that many screens left for LSD and other films to come and find the best screens. So, it is also about power. Who is more powerful?”

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 was released 10 days after Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Read Also
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Akshay-Tiger's Film In Mumbai...
article-image
Read Also
Dibakar Banerjee On Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Not Being Part Of LSD 2: 'Going To Bigg Boss To Cast An...
article-image

The film stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh alongside Tusshar Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee, Anu Malik, Mouni Roy and Uorfi Javed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unseen Pictures Of Arti Singh's Bridal Shower

Unseen Pictures Of Arti Singh's Bridal Shower

Mira Rajput REACTS As Shahid Kapoor's Travel Itinerary Gets Leaked: 'When Internet Cares More About...

Mira Rajput REACTS As Shahid Kapoor's Travel Itinerary Gets Leaked: 'When Internet Cares More About...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi's Revelation Ends Up Spoiling Abhira's Proposal To Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi's Revelation Ends Up Spoiling Abhira's Proposal To Armaan

Priyanka Chopra Sips On Red Wine, Enjoys Delicious Raclette In Switzerland

Priyanka Chopra Sips On Red Wine, Enjoys Delicious Raclette In Switzerland

'Not Acceptable': Mukesh Khanna Slams Zeenat Aman's Take On Live-In Relationships

'Not Acceptable': Mukesh Khanna Slams Zeenat Aman's Take On Live-In Relationships