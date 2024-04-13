Dibakar Banerjee On Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Not Being Part Of LSD 2: 'Going To Bigg Boss To Cast An Actor Was PR Plan'

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, is just a few days away from its release date. It features Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, Paritosh, Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik and Uorfi Javed.

Earlier, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was announced as the lead of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 during Bigg Boss 16's finale. Ever since the teaser was unveiled, fans have been wondering about Nimrit's absence. Reacting to this, Dibakar said that going to Bigg Boss and selecting an actor was just a 'PR plan.'

Speaking to India Today, he said that many people dropped out. He said, "Honestly, going to Bigg Boss and picking an actor was just a PR plan, with Ekta making the big announcement. We also had plans to choose more. But not just actors; there are even singers who did not want to utter 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' and other controversial words."

"If they did that, how would we get actors to be part of the film to do things that are basic for LSD 2? It is slightly gritty, bold, dark, and controversial. That's the reality of our hypocritical society, where such films and filmmakers are not accepted. Everyone tries to avoid us," he added.

Backed by Ektaa Kapoor's production house, Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is all set to release on April 19, 2024.