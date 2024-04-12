Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa Kapoor's Trailer Explores The Complexities Of Love In Dark World Of Internet (WATCH)

On Friday, April 12, the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 unveiled the highly anticipated trailer. While the posters and videos gave a glimpse of a story that delves into the era of the internet, the character introductions and the songs further set the perfect tone for a gripping and shocking story on its way.

As the film draws nearer to its release, the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, opens up to the world of dark digital delicious dogma, which is relevant to today's youth and realities!

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "14 years after #LSD, Love became ‘Likes’, Sex became ‘Swipes’ and Dhokha’s gone digital 😈 Agle chapter ke liye taiyaar?#LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas on 19th April."

Check it out:

The ensemble's new cast includes Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh.

The film also features Uorfi Javed, Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, and Swastika Mukherjee, among others.

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is a sequel to Dibakar Banerjee’s 2010 film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD).