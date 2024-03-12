Dhirajlal Shah, Producer Of Sunny Deol's The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy, Dies Due To Multiple Organ Failure

Veteran Bollywood film producer Dhirajlal Shah, who is known for producing the cult 'The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy' starring Sunny Deol, passed away on Monday. As per reports, the filmmaker was battling for his life at a Mumbai hospital for the past few days, but eventually succumbed to organ failure.

The news of his death was confirmed by Dhirajlal's brother, Hasmukh, who stated that the producer had caught COVID-19, post which he had developed "an issue with his lungs".

"His health deteriorated in the last 20 days and we had to admit him to the ICU. His kidney and heart were affected, which resulted in multi-organ failure," Hasmukh stated.

Dhirajlal is survived by his wife Manju, and two daughters, Sheetal Goyal and Sapna Shah.

The Indian Film TV Producers Council took to their X handle to share a post mourning Dhirajlal's death. "Deeply Saddening News Owner of Apna Cinema & Time Video Mr. Dhirajlal Nanji Shah Ji has passed away. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Om Shanti," the tweet read.

The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy starred Sunny Deol in the lead. The film also featured Preity Zinta and it marked the Bollywood debut of actress Priyanka Chopra.

Dhirajlal Shah also delivered several hits with other actors including Gambler with Govinda, Vijaypath with Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt - Govinda's Jodi No 1, to name a few.