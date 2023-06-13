Dharmendra To Skip Grandson Karan Deol's Pre-Wedding Functions; Here's Why

Actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on June 18. On Monday, the Deols came together for Karan and Drisha's roka ceremony. The wedding preparations have already begun and Karan's residence has also been decked up for the festivities.

Dharmendra to skip grandson's wedding festivities

However, veteran actor and Karan's grandfather has said that he has decided to give the pre-wedding ceremonies a miss as he believes 'children are likely to be inhibited' if he is around.

During an interaction with ETimes, he said he doesn't want them to miss out on any fun and added that he would only be attending Karan and Drisha’s wedding ceremony.

Karan and Drisha's wedding details

Karan got engaged to Drisha in an intimate ceremony a few months ago. Their pre-wedding festivities will kickstart from June 16 and the wedding reception will reportedly be hosted on June 18 at the Taj Land’s End, Bandra.

The wedding invitations have been sent out and the guest list reportedly includes several prominent celebrities from Bollywood and South film industry.

Who is Karan Deol's fiancé?

Karan's fiancé is not from the film industry and they have been dating for a while now. Drisha is the great-granddaughter of the acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy.

The couple's love story is said to be a classic case of childhood romance, with the two having known each other since their younger days.

Despite being based in Dubai, Acharya works as a manager at a travel agency and has been a pillar of support for Karan throughout their courtship.

